Asian American lawmakers testified Thursday about the rise in violence against Asians since the COVID-19 pandemic, calling for a change in rhetoric from Republicans and legislative action to curb the trend.

The House Judiciary subcommittee hearing was the first in 34 years on violence against Asians in the United States, stemming from reports of nearly 3,800 anti-Asian crimes in the last year and an increase in hostile anti-Asian comments about the pandemic online.

That hearing was set even before a deadly attack Tuesday on three Asian businesses in the Atlanta area, where five Asian women were among the eight people who were fatally shot.

“His targets are no accident,” California Democratic Rep. Judy Chu, the chairwoman of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus, told the subcommittee. “What we know is that this day was coming.”

New York Democratic Rep. Grace Meng expressed the need for legislation she introduced along with Hawaii Democratic Sen. Mazie K. Hirono. That bill includes provisions to designate a point person at the Justice Department to expedite the review of violent hate crimes motivated by the actual or perceived relationship to the spread of COVID-19, and also seeks to ease reporting of such incidents.