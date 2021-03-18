Sen. Tim Kaine still feels lingering effects from his bout with COVID-19 nearly a year after he contracted the novel coronavirus.

“Basically when I got COVID last March I started to have this nerve-tingling sensation where, I mean, every nerve ending in my body just is doing this 24/7,” he said, making a subtle motion.

He said he also currently gets random warming sensations on his skin.

“About five times a day it will feel like somebody put a heating pad on a part of my body,” he said. “And then it will go away, and in 15 minutes it will be somewhere else.”

Kaine revealed he is a long-hauler with neurological symptoms he described as non-painful but “weird” during a Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee meeting Thursday. The Virginia Democrat and his wife both tested positive for antibodies in May.