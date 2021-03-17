Attention members of Congress: If you’re going to cast a vote that could anger your constituents, make sure they feel like you’ve been listening to them first.

About three-quarters of people would be OK with it as long as they trusted that their views were taken into account. But a majority of constituents don’t feel heard, according to a new study.

Despite not always feeling listened to, most said interacting with their elected leaders is still valuable to democracy.

The study paints a vivid picture of citizens pining for just a little bit of understanding. Produced by the Congressional Management Foundation, it compiles data from several telephone surveys conducted between 2016 and 2020.

The report goes on to propose some steps offices can take to build trust with constituents, like choosing appropriate forums to interact with voters and empowering staff to be more involved.