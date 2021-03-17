USTR veteran Tai confirmed by Senate to lead trade agency

The Senate voted 98-0 Wednesday to confirm Katherine Tai to direct the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative as the Biden administration fleshes out its trade priorities and practices.

Tai, the chief trade lawyer for the House Ways and Means Committee, becomes the first Asian American to lead the agency with her confirmation. She is the daughter of immigrants from Taiwan and will return to an agency where she worked for seven years in the general counsel's office.

Tai was chief counsel for China trade enforcement, a role that included responsibility for developing cases and representing the U.S. before the World Trade Organization in disputes with China. She held that position from 2011 until 2014, when she joined the House committee as trade counsel.

She has a reputation as a skilled and tough negotiator for her work at USTR and for her role in brokering strong labor and environmental enforcement procedures to the implementing legislation for the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement on trade on behalf of congressional Democrats. The USMCA replaced the 1994 North American Free Trade Agreement.

Tai, 47, will start her new post with bipartisan backing and support from agriculture, business and union groups that often play major roles in trade issues.