Many House members averse to cooperating with OCE, study shows

More than a third of House members investigated by the Office of Congressional Ethics refused to fully cooperate with the probes since the office started investigating lawmakers in 2009, according to a new report by the Campaign Legal Center.

The report shows that 23 members did not completely participate in Office of Congressional Ethics investigations and, with the exception of the 113th Congress, member cooperation has steadily declined. The data is based on all the public OCE investigations into members.

Kedric Payne, a former OCE attorney and general counsel at Campaign Legal Center, said one reason for the lack of cooperation is that “the members feel as though they can not cooperate and face no consequences.”

Reps. Steven M. Palazzo, R-Miss., Lori Trahan, D-Mass., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., and David Schweikert, R-Ariz., are among current members who did not fully cooperate with the office, according to the report.

Unlike the House Ethics Committee, the OCE lacks subpoena power and cannot issue sanctions. When members choose not to sit for OCE interviews or produce certain documents, the OCE is forced to complete its fact-gathering process without that information.