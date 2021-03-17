IRS to postpone April 15 tax-filing deadline by a month

The IRS will push back its filing and payment deadlines for 2020 tax returns to May 17, according to House Democrats briefed on the decision.

The agency had been under pressure for weeks from congressional Democrats to extend the filing and payment deadlines as it did last year as the coronavirus pandemic’s first wave swept the country.

"This extension is absolutely necessary to give Americans some needed flexibility in a time of unprecedented crisis," House Ways and Means Chair Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., said in a joint statement with Bill Pascrell Jr., D-N.J., the Ways and Means Oversight Subcommittee chair.

"We are gratified that the IRS has recognized the need and heeded our calls for additional time, and while we are pleased with this 30-day extension, we will continue to monitor developments during this hectic filing season," Neal and Pascrell added.

Word of the tax filing deadline delay comes as Pascrell's subcommittee is scheduled to hear testimony Thursday from IRS Commissioner Charles P. Rettig.