House votes to reauthorize, expand Violence Against Women Act

The House voted Wednesday to reauthorize the lapsed Violence Against Women Act, but the proposal was opposed by most Republicans because of provisions dealing with gun rights and LGBTQ victims' access to services.

The 244-172 vote sent the measure to the Senate for the second time since the law’s authorization lapsed in 2019.

Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., brought up her own family’s history with domestic violence in pushing for passage of the bill at a press conference Wednesday. Dingell spotlighted sections that would expand provisions in existing law that bar domestic abusers from owning firearms by including some misdemeanors.

“It's not just my story. It's the story of my siblings, and we don't forget about hiding in closets, or our father taking locks off doors or grabbing a gun from my father so he wouldn't kill my mother, and being convinced that we would die this time,” Dingell said. “This bill is needed, as guns in volatile situations are dangerous and have devastating consequences.”

More than 1 in 3 women have experienced sexual violence during their lifetime, according to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data.