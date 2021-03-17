House votes to nix deadline for Equal Rights Amendment ratification

The House voted Wednesday to eliminate the long-passed deadline for ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment, but questions from Republicans about constitutionality and the tight partisan margins in the Senate make enactment doubtful.

The ERA would amend the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sex.

The House voted 222-204 to pass the proposal, sponsored by California Democrat Jackie Speier, which would remove the 1982 deadline for state ratification.

Democrats say that the ERA would finally enshrine equal rights for women in the Constitution and that Congress has the constitutional authority to retroactively remove the ratification deadline to add the amendment to the Constitution.

“That should send a chilling feeling in each of us that in the Constitution of the United States, women are not protected. In fact, we are the only country with a written constitution that does not prohibit discrimination based on sex. Shame on us. There can be no expiration date on equality,” Speier said on the floor Wednesday.