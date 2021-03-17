House throws financial lifeline to victims fund, appropriators

A dwindling revenue stream for Justice Department programs would get a new source of cash under a bill the House passed Wednesday night, which would also give appropriators more breathing room to stay within annual budget targets.

The vote was 384-38 on the measure, which would enlarge the Crime Victims Fund. Created in 1984, the fund collects fines and penalties imposed in federal cases to compensate crime victims and finance programs to assist them.

The fund's reserves have dwindled in recent years as the number of high-dollar federal settlements has declined. As a result, the Crime Victims Fund year-end balance fell from a peak of $13.1 billion in fiscal 2017 to an estimated $4.4 billion in fiscal 2020.

To shore up the balance, the House bill would take fines and penalties from deferred prosecution and nonprosecution agreements — forms of out-of-court settlements — that currently are deposited into the Treasury as general revenue and instead park them in the Crime Victims Fund.

The diversion would result in about $7.5 billion in new spending over the coming decade on programs authorized under the 1984 law known as the Victims of Crime Act, according to the Congressional Budget Office.