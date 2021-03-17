Senate hearing showcases deep partisan divide over LGBTQ legislation

An extraordinarily large number of members of Congress wanted to testify at the first Senate hearing for a civil rights bill that would give LGBTQ people explicit legal protections from discrimination, and their messages set out the personal nature of the partisan split that will mean a tough path to becoming law.

Wisconsin Democrat Sen. Tammy Baldwin, the first openly lesbian member of Congress, told the Senate Judiciary Committee that discrimination remains a daily reality for that community in employment, housing, public accommodations and education.

Baldwin said passing the bill, known as the Equality Act, would expand a decades-old anti-discrimination law to cover more people in the majority of states where there aren't protections, not diminish the rights of others.

“Doing so will allow LGBTQ people, who are your family members, friends, neighbors, staff and colleagues, the chance to contribute to their workplaces, schools, communities, as their full selves, without fear of discrimination,” Baldwin said.

And Oregon Democratic Sen. Jeff Merkley, who first introduced the bill in 2014, told the committee it was “way past time” to “end the dark history of discrimination and prejudice against our fellow LGBT Americans.”