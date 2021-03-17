COVID-19 vaccine boosters could present equity, pricing issues

Convincing Americans to take COVID-19 vaccines, distributing the shots, equitably prioritizing people for vaccinations and negotiating fair prices has been a herculean task. The federal government and states may need to do it all again for booster shots to stop the spread of contagious mutations — but the Biden administration has not yet released a plan, and experts warn that the United States could repeat past mistakes unless the country starts planning now.

Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are all working to develop COVID-19 booster shots to help fight variants. So far, all three vaccines have shown some efficacy in protecting against the variants that are already here. However, scientists are concerned that the virus could mutate further, and it’s still unclear how long immunizations will last.

“The most obvious threat ... is the scenario where we are all already vaccinated in the fall and life is pretty close to normal, and we’re seeing large outbreaks in places like Brazil. And you see a new variant that is truly resistant to our vaccines, and the entire American population is a sitting duck,” said Ashish Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health.