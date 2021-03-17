Biden’s progressive agenda doubles down on past policy failures

Let’s start with one hard truth. The American people did not give Joe Biden a mandate for a progressive policy agenda when he squeaked into the Oval Office last November. He didn’t win because the country woke up on Election Day and decided to take a hard-left turn, giving Democrats a green light for a historic spending spree and huge tax increases to pay for it.

In fact, exit polls show quite the opposite. The country, which already self-defined as center-right, moved further away from the progressive left, not toward it.

Biden won not because of his policies but because just enough voters had had enough tweets for a lifetime. They were flat-out tired of constant rhetorical brawls and behavior they deemed unpresidential. So Biden benefited by promising unity and a bipartisan approach to governing. So far, we’ve gotten neither.

Biden, Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi seem to be operating under the illusion that when they last controlled the White House and Congress in 2009, they didn’t go big enough. In reality, Barack Obama’s mistake was to focus his attention and that of Congress on health care and put Biden, his vice president, in charge of bringing the economy back.

The 2009 stimulus bill failed to get the country back to work. We were in the 15th consecutive month of 9 percent unemployment or higher when Biden touted the “Summer of Recovery” in June 2010. Meanwhile, the Obama administration bet its political capital on the Affordable Care Act, piling new regulations on job creators —especially small businesses. It was a bad bet. Voters saw the economy as the priority, and by Election Day, the country was in its 20th consecutive month of 9 percent unemployment, a figure that would grow to 30 consecutive months.