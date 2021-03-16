Politicians rarely regret voting ‘no’

OPINION — For the past couple of weeks, anchors and talking heads in the mainstream news media have been chewing over the same question: Will Republicans “regret” their unanimous vote against President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 relief plan?

We have absolutely no idea what the economy will look like in the late summer and fall of 2022. Nor do we know what the top issues of the day will be in September and October of next year, when the midterm election dynamics will be in full swing.

Will there be a new crisis or crises? What will the president’s and vice president’s health be like? Will we be in a war? Will there be embarrassing revelations about the administration — or about the Republican Party?

Will inflation be a problem or not? The Biden administration insists that its spending plan will not set off a round of inflation, but they have to say that, don’t they? If they said anything else, it would give ammunition to their opponents.

One thing that the Republicans say is surely true: Biden’s $1.9 trillion measure does balloon the deficit, forcing higher interest payments on the debt, now or for generations to come.