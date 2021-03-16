‘Manels’ flourished during key period in Congress, research finds

When she was counsel on the Senate Small Business Committee, Caroline Bruckner’s boss made what seemed like an entirely reasonable request: Get some data on how often women claim certain tax provisions.

It turned out to be anything but.

She scoured all the places she would usually go for numbers, like the Congressional Research Service and the Joint Committee on Taxation.

“I had [Sen.] Mary Landrieu demanding information from me, and I would go to IRS, I would go to CRS, I would go to Treasury, I would go to JCT,” said Bruckner. “No answers, because they don’t track data this way.”

“This way” means by gender. “It’s something that’s not measured,” Bruckner was told, again and again.