Lawmakers in both parties push to add judges to overworked federal courts

The debate about expanding the number of Supreme Court justices has hogged all the attention after a five-year run of contentious confirmation battles, but there are signs of traction this Congress for less politically charged proposals to add judges to the lower courts.

A House Judiciary subcommittee already held a hearing that highlighted bipartisan backing to add judges to overworked district courts that are the most used by the public — something Congress hasn’t done in a comprehensive way since 1990.

And Indiana Republican Sen. Todd Young, who filed a bill last Congress to add 64 new judgeships to district courts, plans to update and reintroduce that proposal after the Judicial Conference releases a new report on what it calls “judicial emergencies,” expected this month, a spokesman said.

The Supreme Court’s decisions in fewer than 100 cases a year can grab headlines, but problems are mounting in the district courts, where the public interacts most with the federal legal system through civil lawsuits, criminal charges, jury service and more.

Small businesses and litigants say disputes drag on into uncertainty and spiraling legal costs, prosecutors say delays make cases harder to prove, and defense attorneys say clients languish in pretrial detention waiting for trials, Georgia Democratic Rep. Hank Johnson said at the subcommittee hearing last month.