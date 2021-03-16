Judges want more security funds to protect courthouses from rioters

The federal courts have asked Congress for funds to prevent angry mobs from overrunning courthouses, as well as counter threats to judges and courthouses related to criminal cases from the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

The request comes after a year of civil unrest that resulted in damage to 54 courthouses, including fires, broken windows and vandalism during a sustained attack on the federal courthouse in Portland. A gunman attacked a judge’s New Jersey home in July.

And now the Judicial Conference of the United States, the policymaking body for the federal court system, also points to the threat revealed when a Trump-inspired mob attacked the Capitol.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan told reporters Tuesday that the supplemental funds for fiscal 2021 would go to “harden the entrances and first-floor windows of federal courthouses, nationwide, to prevent from being overrun by an angry mob like happened at the Capitol.”

The $112.5 million cost for that initiative would allow deputy marshals “to seal up doors and windows as necessary in the event of an attack,” Eagan, the chair of the executive committee of the Judicial Conference, said.