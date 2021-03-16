House reshapes approach to mental health and addiction

House lawmakers are restructuring their bipartisan task forces dedicated to combating the drug epidemic and expect the chamber to consider behavioral health legislation this year, members told CQ Roll Call.

The push is spearheaded by four lawmakers in an effort to broaden the scope of legislative efforts beyond opioids to include all forms of addiction and mental health.

Over 86,000 individuals died from drug overdoses in the 12-month period ending in July 2020, the highest ever recorded in a year, according to preliminary Centers for Disease Control data. A separate American Medical Association brief found that over 40 states reported increases in opioid-related deaths during the pandemic.

At the same time, CDC data has shown sharp increases in individuals experiencing mental health symptoms. Local data has shown spikes in suicides, and children’s advocates worry that the pandemic will have lasting effects on kids’ mental and social health.

House lawmakers are pivoting to a more holistic approach to behavioral health and addiction policy. The newly formed Bipartisan Addiction and Mental Health Task Force will be led by Reps. Ann McLane Kuster, D-N.H., Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa., David Trone, D-Md., and Jaime Herrera Beutler, R-Wash.