Guzman receives Senate confirmation to lead SBA

The Senate voted 81-17 Tuesday to confirm Isabel Guzman, President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the Small Business Administration.

As SBA administrator, Guzman will oversee the remaining disbursements from the Paycheck Protection Program, a forgivable loan program that was a lifeline to small businesses hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Small Business Administration has overseen two pandemic-related programs that will dole out more than $1 trillion to our nation's small businesses, nonprofits, and religious institutions," Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., said on the floor. The agency will also play a major role as the economy recovers, he said.

"Ms. Guzman could not be more ready. She comes from a family of small-business owners herself. Her dad ran his own veterinary clinic," he said. "She has just finished a stint as a top official at California's Office of Business and Economic Development, helping support the fifth largest economy in the world."

Guzman won support from both Democrats and Republicans throughout the confirmation process, as well as the endorsement of small business groups.