Antitrust risks cloud outlook for fintech deals amid surge

The pace of global merger activity involving financial technology companies is accelerating as the economic turmoil caused by the COVID-19 pandemic gradually begins to subside.

A total of 232 global fintech deals were announced from Jan. 1 through March 10 with an aggregate value of $47.8 billion, compared with 160 deals collectively worth $39.3 billion during the first full quarter of 2020 before the pandemic fully struck the United States, according to data provided to CQ Roll Call by law firm Ropes & Gray LLP.

As the consolidation continues, a heightened risk for such transactions, particularly large ones, is the potential for antitrust regulatory hurdles in the U.S. and abroad, according to analysts.

Visa Inc.’s failed acquisition of fintech startup Plaid Inc. is among several industry deals that have prompted concerns from antitrust regulators in recent years. Visa and Plaid mutually agreed to terminate their $5.3 billion merger deal in January, citing a challenge from the Justice Department’s Antitrust Division. Plaid makes it easier for apps to securely use financial information, a service Visa sought as fintech importance grows.

“I think we’re going to see more scrutiny of the industry,” Samer Musallam, an antitrust partner at Ropes & Gray, said in an interview. “It’s one of those spaces that are of interest to antitrust enforcers.”