Two men charged with assaulting officers, including Sicknick, in Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Two men face charges in connection with the Jan. 6 assaults of Capitol Police officers, including Brian D. Sicknick, who later died from his injuries.

Julian Khater, 32, of Pennsylvania, and George Tanios, 39, of West Virginia, were arrested Sunday on a complaint filed in federal court in Washington, the Justice Department announced.

Khater and Tanios were at the U.S. Capitol and video footage shows them working together to spray officers directly in the face and eyes, the Justice Department said.

Investigators found video that depicted Khater asking Tanios to “give me that bear s*it,” the Justice Department said. Tanios replied, “Hold on, hold on, not yet, not yet… it’s still early.”

Khater got a canister from Tanios’ backpack, walked through the crowd to within a few steps of the police perimeter, held his right arm up high in the air, and aimed the canister in the officers’ direction while moving his right arm from side to side, the Justice Department said.