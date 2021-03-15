House Democrats want fast repeal of 2002 Iraq War authorization

Leading House Democrats are making plans to begin repealing and replacing the anti-terrorism authorizations to use military force that have been on the books for nearly two decades.

Democrats told reporters on Friday that they were seizing on recent statements from the Biden White House that it wants Congress to replace the open-ended authorizations for use of military force with a legal framework that is "more narrow and specific." The 2001 and 2002 war resolutions permit attacks against al-Qaida and Saddam Hussein's regime in Iraq, respectively.

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Gregory W. Meeks said during a video press conference that in the coming weeks he would hold a markup to advance legislation from Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif., to repeal the 2002 war authorization that led to Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003. The repeal measure has 90 cosponsors, including seven Republicans.

“Given the 2002 AUMF is not needed for any ongoing military operations, there is no reason at all to leave it in place,” said Meeks, D-N.Y.

When Democrats took back the House in the 116th Congress, the chamber repeatedly passed Lee’s 2002 authorization repeal measure, though the legislation was never able to clear the Republican-controlled Senate. But with unified Democratic government this year, repeal backers are hopeful the political calculus has finally changed in their favor.