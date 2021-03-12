Puerto Rico’s sovereignty: A win for democracy, not Democrats

House lawmakers have introduced bipartisan legislation that would make Puerto Rico a state. Later this month, Reps. Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are expected to introduce legislation that would create a process to determine the political status of Puerto Rico binding.

Whether Puerto Rico’s future is as a state or an independent nation, Congress’ commitment to self-determination reflects both the principles and, contrary to some conventional wisdom, the political interests of both the Democratic and Republican parties.

The future of Puerto Rico has become caught up with whether to grant statehood to Washington, D.C. After all, the city of Washington lacks political representation and, as many Americans witnessed for the first time, its mayor lacked the executive authority to call up the National Guard when a violent mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6. It was, perhaps, the most glaring example of a deficit of democracy imposed on our nation’s capital.

But attempts to link Puerto Rico’s status to D.C.’s quest for statehood all faded faster than the wave in a COVID-era stadium because those who care most about this issue — the people of Puerto Rico — made clear the dangers of seeing these two situations as two sides of the same coin.

In fact, the two issues are entirely different. A political compromise between Alexander Hamilton and Thomas Jefferson created Washington. Puerto Rico, however, became an unincorporated territory in 1898, after the Spanish-American War, and ever since the U.S. government has imposed enormous restraints on the island’s economic and political life.