Will Congress continue using tech tools forced by COVID-19?

Congress, like corporate America and the rest of the world, was forced to adopt remote working technologies and other digital collaborative tools a year ago as the coronavirus shut down the global economy.

Now, as the pace of vaccination across the country picks up and a return to pre-pandemic normal appears increasingly possible, lawmakers and reform advocates are debating whether Congress should keep using the new tech tools even after the pandemic ends.

Some lawmakers say that remote video hearings, proxy voting, digital submission of bills and amendments helped members of Congress continue doing their work. But others bemoan “Zoom fatigue” and say the absence of physical interactions with fellow lawmakers may have worsened partisanship.

Unlike companies that already had experience with employees working remotely, Congress had to quickly adapt. House Democrats last May 15 adopted rules allowing remote voting and committee meetings after members fled the capital fearing COVID-19. The Senate, then led by Republicans, allowed video hearings but not proxy voting.

Advocates of changes say Congress should take the best lessons from the forced experiment brought on by COVID-19 and embrace new ways of meeting and passing laws.