Finding lunch was hard enough during the pandemic — and then the razor-wire-topped fence went up around their workplace.

Group lunches, happy hours and post-work cocktails used to be the lifeblood of political Washington and may be again. But these days, bland food from a vending machine feels like a better symbol of where things stand on Capitol Hill.

Congressional staffers say they mostly eat on campus and head home at the end of the day, if they work in person at all. When they do go out, the gatherings are tamer.

Several said they had been using popular apps like Uber Eats and Grubhub to order meals, but that changed after a pro-Trump mob stormed Congress on Jan. 6. The imposing security fence that now surrounds the Capitol makes food delivery a pain.

Joe Tutino, communications director for Democratic Rep. Rick Larsen, said going out for lunch seems like a relic of the distant past. Navigating the fences and trudging up to the area on Pennsylvania Avenue where some lunch spots are still open in the neighborhood can take more time than many have.