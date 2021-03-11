Senate votes to move Becerra nomination to floor

The Senate on Thursday voted, 51-48, to discharge Xavier Becerra’s nomination to lead the Department of Health and Human Services from the Senate Finance Committee, teeing up floor debate and a confirmation vote as soon as next week.

Becerra appeared to have the votes to be confirmed to the role overseeing the massive agency, after Sens. Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va., and Susan Collins, R-Maine, said separately they would vote to confirm him.

“While Attorney General Xavier Becerra and I have very different records on issues like abortion and the Second Amendment, he has affirmed to me his dedication to working with Members on both sides of the aisle to address the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the numerous needs of our nation in a bipartisan way,” Manchin said in a statement.

Manchin said Becerra’s support for the 2010 health care law and his commitment to addressing the drug epidemic that hit West Virginia and other states hard over the last several years were some reasons why he would vote to confirm him.

He also cited Becerra’s comments on expanding telehealth infrastructure in rural areas, improving domestic supply chains and a commitment to uphold the law regarding the Hyde amendment, a provision that prohibits federal funding from going toward abortion in most cases.