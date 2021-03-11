Planning for a post-pandemic Congress underway

When the Capitol closed to the public a year ago and congressional staffers were scrambling to acquire and set up laptops in anticipation of mandatory remote work, every announcement and “Dear Colleague” letter explaining the shutdown anticipated it lasting just a few weeks.

Instead, the COVID-19 pandemic forced Congress to adapt and, in some cases, accelerated shifts in operations that had long been goals of staff and lawmakers but were stuck in the inertia of the institution’s arcane and analog systems.

In April 2020, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that the House was moving to use an electronic system to submit documents related to floor action. The long-standing system of aides physically delivering bills, resolutions, co-sponsor changes and extensions of remarks to the Speaker’s Lobby or cloakrooms was replaced by a secure email system.