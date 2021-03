Otto peers through the balustrade by the House steps Thursday as New Jersey Rep. Tom Malinowski waits to vote. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

On the first anniversary of the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many at CQ Roll Call needed a little pick-me-up.

Luckily, Rep. Tom Malinowski brought his dog Otto to the Capitol on Thursday.

After the final votes of the week, the New Jersey Democrat remarked to reporters that Otto is “House trained, but not Senate trained.”

Otto is spotted inside the Capitol with Malinowski and Pennsylvania Rep. Susan Wild. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)

Otto walks down the House steps after the vote. (Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call)