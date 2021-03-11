HHS data highlights negative effects of work requirements

New Department of Health and Human Services data shared exclusively first with CQ Roll Call shows that efforts by states to seek work requirements or capped funding result in reduced enrollment and access to care.

The report looks specifically at Section 1115 waivers, which are used to test new types of Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program demonstration projects at the state level. Traditionally, these waivers had been used before the Trump administration to expand access to care for subsets of the population.

The Trump administration pushed policy changes to allow states to apply to implement work requirements or seek capped funding in exchange for added program flexibility.

"While one of the stated motivations for several of these demonstration features has been the desire to improve beneficiary health, the loss of coverage evident in multiple studies of these policies suggests they carry a significant risk of having the opposite effect – harms to access to care and adverse health effects," the report reads. "Given the strong evidence linking health insurance coverage to positive health and economic outcomes, policies that lead to loss of Medicaid coverage, increase rates of uninsurance, and heighten barriers to medical care can have significant negative public health consequences, particularly during emergencies such as the current pandemic."

Medicaid work requirements in New Hampshire and Arkansas are also the subject of a Supreme Court case scheduled for March 29. In February, the Biden administration filed a brief to the Supreme Court asking to vacate oral arguments, saying work requirements do not promote the objectives of the Medicaid program.