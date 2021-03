MARCH 4, 2020: Tennessee Rep. Steve Cohen shows his hand sanitizer to Reps. Debbie Dingell of Michigan and Paul Tonko of New York in the Rayburn subway, days before the COVID-19 crisis was declared a pandemic. (Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call file photo)

Thursday marks the first anniversary of the World Health Organization declaring the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. CQ Roll Call photojournalists picked five images from the archives that tell the story of the past 12 months on Capitol Hill.

From the initial hand sanitizer frenzy to Black Lives Matter to wall-to-wall troops on the Hill after the Jan. 6 attack, it’s been a year that no one in the nation or world will forget.

MAY 15, 2020: Ohio Rep. Warren Davidson removes his face mask while walking down the House steps after a vote in the chamber to advance a COVID-19 relief package. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

JULY 27, 2020: Reta Cosby, of Upper Marlboro, Md., holds a Black Lives Matter sign as the late Georgia Rep. John Lewis’ casket arrives at the East Front Plaza of the Capitol. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call file photo)

JAN. 20, 2021: President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden wave as they depart from the stage oafter the inauguration ceremony on the West Front of the Capitol.(Caroline Brehman/CQ Roll Call file photo)