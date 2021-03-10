Tightened executive pay limits tucked into coronavirus aid bill

Million-dollar compensation packages would get pricier for big corporations under a late insert to keep the $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package in line with its deficit targets.

A provision that first appeared in the Senate’s version of the huge relief bill last week and then survived the floor amendment “vote-a-rama” would potentially double the number of the highest-paid executives whose compensation can’t be written off by their companies.

Current law bars public companies from deducting from their tax bills the cost of anything more than $1 million a year in compensation that goes to one of five employees – the chief executive officer, the chief financial officer or the three other highest-paid executives at the company.

The Senate-passed bill, expected to clear the House on Wednesday, would add five more highly paid officials to the list. That means the compensation of up to 10 executives at America’s largest companies couldn’t be written off if the provision becomes law as expected.

“It’s really the largest of the large companies that have multiple executives making over $1 million,” said Kelly Haab-Tallitsch, an attorney at SmithAmundsen LLC in St. Charles, Ill., who focuses on executive compensation.