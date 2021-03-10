Friday’s jobs report was good news: 379,000 new jobs were added in February and the unemployment rate ticked down to 6.2 percent. As the country begins to emerge from the COVID-19 doldrums, numbers like these offer hope that 2021 will see the country return to health and prosperity.

So it was frustrating to see the lukewarm reaction of so many Republicans to the extraordinary economic progress created by their tax and other policies, beginning with the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act. Some used the occasion to attack the Biden administration which, as some pointed out, has contributed exactly nothing to help restart the recovery. If anything, Joe Biden’s executive actions — stopping the Keystone pipeline, ending drilling on public lands, destroying jobs — could well put the brakes on what now looks like an economic rebound ahead.

If the current GOP economic policies were to remain in place, the economy would likely continue to improve over the coming months. Goldman Sachs has already predicted economic of growth of 6.8 percent this year, based on today’s economy. The question is to what extent and how quickly.

While the road to full economic recovery will take time, the fact that unemployment is down to 6.2 percent (something that took Barack Obama 63 months to reach) and the pandemic isn’t over is a remarkable achievement, and a testament to the resilience of the private sector and Republican regulatory and tax policies put into place prior to the pandemic.

Instead of criticizing the positive economic report, Republicans ought to take credit for producing an economy so strong the country has been able to weather shutting down almost our entire economic system, not without pain, but with the power to rebound and quickly. But many Republicans seem ready and willing to cede the rebounding economy over to the Democrats.