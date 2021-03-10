Battling white supremacism to be key focus for Garland at DOJ

Merrick Garland will take over the Justice Department determined to curb the rise of white supremacist violence after the Jan. 6 insurrection on the Capitol, and the sprawling investigation of that attack will largely define his tenure as attorney general.

The Senate is expected to vote Wednesday afternoon to confirm Garland as attorney general, a role known as the nation’s top law enforcement official, leading a department that oversees the nation’s immigration courts, investigates civil rights violations at local law enforcement agencies or in voting laws, and scrutinizes business mergers in technology, health care and other industries.

Garland, who has been a widely respected federal appeals court judge in Washington since 1997, will rejoin a department where he once led the prosecution against another strain of homegrown terrorism, Oklahoma City bomber Timothy McVeigh.

Garland assured senators that his first priority would be to get up to speed on the probe into the Jan. 6 attack, which had forced most of them to flee from the Senate floor as a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol’s hallways.

That investigation has already led to hundreds of federal charges, with some arrests of members far-right groups or law enforcement, and raised questions about how to root out a problem that has endured, appeared and reappeared, for centuries.