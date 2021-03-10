Congress ready to play ball again, after pandemic canceled 2020 season

When the NBA and NHL abruptly shut down last March, the severity of the coronavirus began to hit home for many Americans. Losing sports was a turning point.

In political Washington, the feeling spread to congressional sports — a niche tradition with a long and sweaty history. For the first time in decades, members of Congress weren’t able to show off their amateur skills, panting and trash-talking in the name of charity.

Now, with vaccines getting into more and more arms, it may be time to play ball again on Capitol Hill. After canceling all the annual charity matches in 2020, organizers of the baseball, softball, basketball and hockey games are working to bring them back in 2021.

Lawmakers worried about getting into shape still have a few months to do it. September promises to be a particularly busy stretch, but everything depends on first defeating coronavirus, the organizers said.

The biggest and most beloved of all these charity competitions, the Congressional Baseball Game, is usually held in June. The game has been around since 1909, and in recent years Democrats have beat out Republicans under the bright lights of Nationals Park.