Blinken tells House panel to expect firmness toward Iran, China

Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday signaled the Biden administration was taking a tough diplomatic posture as it prepares for sensitive discussions with Iran and China on nuclear and human rights issues.

In testimony before the House Foreign Affairs Committee — his first public congressional appearance since being confirmed as secretary — Blinken said the administration was not going to make any initial “concessions” to Iran as it seeks to restore some semblance of the 2015 multinational nuclear accord, nor was it offering a “strategic dialogue” to China unless Beijing showed progress on issues the United States cares about.

Blinken alternatively pleased and flummoxed committee members with his willingness to answer their questions with succinct affirmative or negative responses, as opposed to the equivocating and filibustering that is common among administration officials of both parties when they testify before the Hill.

Blinken told Rep. Brad Sherman, D-Calif., bluntly that the United States was not going to make any unspecified concessions to Iran to induce it to return to compliance with the nuclear accord, which former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from in 2018.

The Biden administration has accepted an invitation by the European Union to facilitate discussion among Iran, the United States and the other countries that negotiated the original accord — France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia and China. Iran has yet to accept that invitation.