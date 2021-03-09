Senators ponder faster trade settlement after GameStop frenzy

Senators on both sides of the aisle at a Banking Committee hearing Tuesday on the GameStop trading frenzy pondered the efficacy of shortening the interval between trades and the exchange of payment and securities, or settlement.

Senate Banking Chairman Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, and ranking member Patrick J. Toomey, R-Pa., directed questions to former Securities and Exchange Commission member Michael S. Piwowar, who led the agency’s previous efforts to shorten settlement from three days to two.

“The SEC and others should examine and consider how to reduce risk in the financial system,” said Brown. “By cutting the time it takes to complete stock purchases, everyone would benefit from that.”

Retail investors using the Robinhood Markets Inc. trading app temporarily lost the ability to buy GameStop stock on Jan. 28, which Robinhood said could have been avoided if trades were settled instantly. GameStop’s share price soared from under $20 at the beginning of January to a high of $483 at one point, as ordinary investors piled into the stock.

Robinhood cited instruction from a clearinghouse to greatly increase its margin payments, collateral to ensure against default before a trade settles, as the reason for the trading pause. Instant settlement would’ve allowed trading to proceed more smoothly during heightened volatility of GameStop shares, Robinhood CEO Vlad Tenev said in a blog post and at a House Financial Services Committee hearing last month.