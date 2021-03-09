P is for pandemic — and other lessons of the past year

The one-year anniversary of the suspension of normal life because of the coronavirus pandemic offers a reminder of how naive we were in mid-March 2020.

When baseball spring training and Broadway theaters shut down on March 12, there were only about 1,300 reported cases of COVID-19 in the United States. That’s why the closures were envisioned as temporary, with the start of the major league season delayed by two weeks and Broadway slated to go dark for a month.

How little we knew then — and how little at the time we were able to emotionally accept.

Now, looking back, the past year has provided enduring lessons about how the nation reacts to unimaginable tragedy. Here are some of them that go beyond the most obvious lesson of them all: Don’t have Donald Trump as president in a crisis.

America, when it sets its mind to it, remains an awe-inspiring nation

A year ago, there was widespread scientific skepticism that a vaccine could be developed within 18 months. And I have yet to find the seer who predicted that in March 2021 we would be working with three highly effective vaccines and be coming close to inoculating 3 million Americans per day.