The COVID-19 pandemic forced federal courts to give the public more access to arguments and hearings over the past year, but it’s unclear how many of those changes will stick when courthouses fully reopen and a flood of backlogged cases is expected to hit the dockets.

As courthouses shut down across the nation to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, all federal appeals courts provided livestreams of their arguments online. District courts provided remote audio access to some civil proceedings and some telephone and video access to criminal proceedings, a move Congress authorized in the March 2020 stimulus bill.

Even the famously cloistered Supreme Court couldn’t avoid change. Justices for years had brushed aside calls from members of Congress to have live audio or video of oral arguments, saying the cameras would harm the court’s work because lawyers might grandstand or justices might temper questions over fears that they would be taken out of context.

Usually watchers are limited to a few hundred who can fit inside the courtroom. But the Supreme Court made history in May when the justices and lawyers participated in the argument via telephone, and C-SPAN and others aired the first live internet audio broadcast of the high court’s proceedings.

“Remind me why they haven’t been doing this all along?” Gabe Roth, the executive director of the nonpartisan group Fix the Court, which advocates for accountability and transparency, said at the time.