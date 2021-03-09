Fintech pitched as credit lifeline for newly arrived immigrants

New immigrants lacking credit histories will benefit from booming advances in financial technologies that aim to give them the tools to pursue the American dream of homeownership and steady employment, advocates say.

Immigrants face well-established challenges upon their arrival, including language barriers and discrimination. Financial technology boosters say one of the largest obstacles they face is the inability to gain access to the credit needed for basic necessities of renting an apartment, obtaining a car loan or getting a cellular phone.

Personal credit histories generated in other countries don’t always transfer to the United States, requiring immigrants to begin generating new credit histories in the U.S., a process that can take years.

“It is a huge problem for new arrivals,” said Nicky Goulimis, the chief operating officer and co-founder of Nova Credit, a New York City-based fintech started in 2015 to help immigrants apply for financial services in the United States.

She said newcomers are rendered “credit invisible” with practically no financial identity upon arrival because American underwriters can’t access international credit data.