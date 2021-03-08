Senate must confirm Lisa Monaco, Vanita Gupta and Kristen Clarke to the Justice Department

This is an especially historic Women’s History Month. Women —particularly women of color — are making history across the political spectrum. On Jan. 20, Kamala Harris was sworn in as the first female, Black and Asian vice president of the United States. In the following weeks, the Biden-Harris administration put forward a record number of women for Cabinet and Cabinet-level positions, the majority of whom are women of color.

And soon, the Senate Judiciary Committee will hear from three exceptionally qualified women nominated to serve in top leadership positions at the Department of Justice: Lisa Monaco, nominee for deputy attorney general; Vanita Gupta, nominee for associate attorney general; and Kristen Clarke, nominee for assistant attorney general for the Civil Rights Division.

Monaco is a national security expert who has both foreseen and led the response to some of the most pressing public safety issues of our time, including global pandemics, the rise of domestic terrorism and cybersecurity threats. As a former prosecutor, FBI counselor, assistant attorney general and White House national security official, she is arguably the most qualified individual ever nominated to this position and one who will be ready from Day One to help oversee the entirety of the Justice Department, from its law enforcement and national security components to those focused on ensuring environmental justice, combating monopolies and advancing civil rights.

Gupta would be the first civil rights lawyer and woman of color to serve as associate attorney general. As a former acting head of the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division and leader of one of the largest civil rights organizations in the nation, she is ready to oversee the department’s work on voting rights, antitrust enforcement and criminal justice reform. Moreover, as a consensus builder, Gupta has proved she can form partnerships across partisan divides, something she has done time and again in the context of police reform.

Clarke, who would be the first Senate-confirmed woman and woman of color to head the Civil Rights Division, currently leads the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and previously served in the Civil Rights Division and managed the civil rights bureau of the New York state attorney general’s office. At a time when, as the Department of Homeland Security stated last October, violent white supremacy is “the most persistent and lethal threat in the homeland,” Clarke’s impressive record as a civil rights attorney is what we need to defend against domestic extremism and reinvigorate the DOJ’s mission of civil rights enforcement.