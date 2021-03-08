Ending COVID-19: A reporter’s vaccination story

ANALYSIS — Last December, I spent an afternoon as the White House print pool reporter in the south court auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the outgoing Trump administration’s vaccine summit.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence headlined a gathering with a variety of logistics partners, including retail pharmacy chains Walgreens and CVS as well as shippers FedEx and UPS. The four companies would be key partners with the government in getting COVID-19 vaccine supplies from pharmaceutical factories to people around the country.

It was after that event that I decided I wanted more of a window into the vaccine development process and to play a small role myself in ending this pandemic. So I registered as a potential volunteer for clinical trials.

Shortly after New Year’s Day, I received a call from a vaccine research site at the University of Maryland School of Medicine in Baltimore inviting me to participate in a trial for the vaccine being developed by Novavax, a biotech firm based in Gaithersburg, Md.

I asked if there were any study sites closer to my home in Washington and was informed that I should contact Howard University Hospital, which actually is within walking distance of my residence.