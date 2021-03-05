Entrepreneurship can help lead us out of our current crisis

Here is how policymakers can double down as a partner to entrepreneurs.

Encourage patient, long-term investment

We need better medicine, clean technology, cybersecurity tools and greater computing power. But such pioneering companies take many years to establish and scale. To demonstrate that patient, long-term investment will be rewarded, we must maintain a globally competitive capital gains rate that encourages talented individuals to take a risk and create new jobs out of thin air. Congress should also support the growth company model by improving tax policy through legislation like the bipartisan IGNITE American Innovation Act and the American Innovation Act.

More opportunities across the U.S.

An underappreciated trend in recent years has been increases in venture investment and startup activity off the coasts. Silicon Valley is well known for startups, but states with the highest VC growth rates in recent years include Ohio, Illinois, Georgia and Michigan. These regions were helped when federal regulators modified the Volcker Rule to once again allow banks to invest in venture capital funds. This change helps get venture funds off the ground in emerging regions where access to institutional capital is limited. Congress should build on this momentum and pass the bipartisan Endless Frontier Act, a bold commitment to encouraging regional economic growth through innovation. This bill would leverage existing strengths of regions across the country to increase economic activity in core technology areas of the future such as quantum computing, advanced manufacturing, energy and new materials.

Recruit the world’s top entrepreneurs

The United States has benefitted tremendously from the contributions of immigrant entrepreneurs who have started iconic companies like Moderna, Tesla and Intel. But increasingly the world’s best entrepreneurs have their choice in where to start a new high-growth company. Other countries have established startup ecosystems through policy changes, have capital available and recruit foreign-born entrepreneurs through startup visas. Frustratingly, the U.S. is not well positioned to take the “free lunch” of having foreign-born entrepreneurs create new companies in our country because our immigration laws push these company builders away. We need to create a startup visa that is tailor-made for the entrepreneurial model so our country gains all the benefits of new business growth, such as employment, tax revenue and intellectual property. The Biden administration can take immediate action by formally launching the International Entrepreneur Rule, an Obama -era regulation that operates similarly to a startup visa.

Harness entrepreneurship to solve the climate crisis

Speed is of the essence in the development and deployment of technologies to combat climate change, both for environmental and economic competitiveness reasons. Policymakers should prioritize policies that would focus the tremendous innovative power of our startup ecosystem on climate technologies, building off the momentum we are seeing today to grow climate-related technology industries into significant components of the U.S. economy.