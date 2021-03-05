Democrats agree to change jobless benefit in Senate relief bill

Senate Democrats reached agreement Friday to reduce the federal unemployment insurance payment in the COVID-19 bill from $400 to $300 per week and extend the length of the program from the end of August through Oct. 4, according to a Democratic aide not authorized to speak publicly.

The amendment, from Delaware Sen. Thomas R. Carper, would also exempt $10,200 in unemployment insurance from taxes “to prevent surprise bills for unemployed at the end of year,” according to the aide.

The change would keep the new federal unemployment insurance plus-up equal to the level approved in the last pandemic aid package, which is set to expire on March 14.

The change was announced shortly after senators began debating the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 package on Friday — one year to the day after that chamber passed the first $8.3 billion pandemic relief package.

Debate on the bill is much more partisan than on previous relief packages with Republicans overwhelmingly opposed to its total spending level as well as provisions they argue are not directly related to vaccine distribution or school reopening.