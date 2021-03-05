Deal reached in Senate on unemployment assistance

A standoff over unemployment benefits that derailed movement on the Senate's $1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package for most of the day ended after Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer hammered out a deal with moderate holdout Joe Manchin III, D-W.Va.

The agreement would extend the $300 weekly federal unemployment insurance supplement through Sept. 6, about a month shy of a previously proposed compromise worked out with the White House and moderate Democrats. The pact would preserve an earlier provision making the first $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free, but that benefit wouldn't apply to households earning more than $150,000.

Manchin's been pushing for jobless benefits to be smaller, and end sooner, than many other Democrats because of concerns employers in his state won't be able to hire enough workers as the businesses start to reopen, particularly after vaccines are distributed this spring.

In a statement, Manchin said the agreement "enables the economy to rebound quickly while also protecting those receiving unemployment benefits from being hit with [an] unexpected tax bill next year."

To offset some of the added cost, the compromise amendment would extend a limit on losses some business owners can claim against other income for an extra year, through 2026. The excess loss limit was imposed as part of Republicans' 2017 tax overhaul, to help pay for a new small-business tax deduction.