Senate Democrats ready to field House-passed bills but expect obstacles

House Democrats are planning by the end of the month to again pass at least 10 bills that languished in the Republican-controlled Senate last Congress, but the measures still face long odds to become law this session despite unified Democratic control.

Democrats run the floor in the evenly divided Senate, where Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer plans to bring the House-passed bills up for procedural votes. But with the filibuster still in place, Republicans can, and likely will, block the bills from being debated, let alone sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.

The bills the House is considering over a four-week stretch that started last week include a massive overhaul of campaign finance, voting and ethics laws dubbed HR 1; policing accountability, gun control and anti-discrimination bills; and measures to expand workers’ bargaining rights and provide legal status for some undocumented immigrants.

“We’re taking bills that we passed in the last Congress, that we vetted very thoroughly, that we had overwhelming support for … not only among our party, but among the American people, and we are moving those to the Senate,” House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer told reporters Tuesday.

“When we moved them to the Senate last Congress, they got no attention,” the Maryland Democrat added. “They were not brought to the floor. They were deep-sixed. They were put in the trash bin, which was, we think, sad for pieces of legislation that enjoy, in some cases, 90 percent [support] of the American people.”