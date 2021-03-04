House restarts push to enforce subpoena for Trump financial records

The federal courts have spent so long deciding whether House Democrats could subpoena Donald Trump’s personal financial records from his accounting firm that the ongoing legal saga has a new wrinkle: What changes now that he’s a former president?

The House Oversight and Reform Committee reissued the subpoena to Mazars USA last month, and it is identical to the one from 2019 that ultimately led the Supreme Court to issue a new test for when Congress could obtain those records.

The case restarted Thursday back at the U.S. District Court in Washington, where Judge Amit P. Mehta is ready to make a decision quickly for a few reasons — with a hearing about who should win in June.

First, the case is all but certain to head back to appellate courts and even the Supreme Court no matter how Mehta rules on whether the subpoena can be enforced.

And second, Trump’s lawyers and the House don’t dispute any facts in the case, only whether those facts meet the new legal test the Supreme Court set.