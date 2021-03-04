Even with Tuesday night’s withdrawal of Neera Tanden’s nomination to lead the Office of Management and Budget, the Senate is still generally showing deference to President Joe Biden’s prerogative to name his Cabinet.

Still, it’s taking longer than other presidents have had to wait, historically. Four years ago, the Senate had confirmed both Ben Carson as Housing and Urban Development secretary and Rick Perry as Energy secretary on March 2, leaving only Sonny Perdue awaiting confirmation as Agriculture secretary among President Donald Trump’s initial picks for core Cabinet positions.

Biden still has a handful of those 15 slots awaiting confirmation, although none appears to have sufficient opposition to sink them.

Senate records use a more narrow technical definition of the Cabinet than the positions designated Cabinet-level by the president, which also include roles like the director of national intelligence and the OMB director. So while Tanden’s withdrawal is not captured in the statistics, neither is the speedy confirmation of Avril Haines, who was confirmed as DNI on Jan. 20 (as opposed to Trump’s first intelligence director, former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats, who didn’t win confirmation until the Ides of March).

Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, D-N.Y., has needed to file cloture to limit debate on even some of the least controversial Biden nominees, like Cecilia Rouse to lead the Council of Economic Advisers and Linda Thomas-Greenfield to be U.N. ambassador. Even when there was no need for a debate-limiting vote (like with Tom Vilsack’s confirmation to return to the Department of Agriculture), there have been delays prior to confirmation.