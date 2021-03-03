Trump support highlights split in Senate role: 2020 Vote Studies

On matters of policy, there’s little daylight between Democrats like Christopher S. Murphy of Connecticut and his Senate colleagues in neighboring Massachusetts, Edward J. Markey and Elizabeth Warren.

But presidential support voting in 2020 reveals that there is a big difference in how they see their roles as senators in opposition to a president of the other party.

In a year in which presidential support voting in the Senate dealt mainly with how senators felt about President Donald Trump’s nominees to federal judgeships and executive branch jobs, the split was between institutionalists like Murphy, who believe presidents should generally get their picks, and the Democratic resistance, which viewed Trump as such a threat to American governance that they sought to block him at every turn.

The difference is striking. Murphy backed Trump’s position on Senate votes 47 percent of the time, while Markey and Warren did on 19 percent, according to CQ Roll Call’s analysis of presidential support voting in 2020.

It was all about nominations. Of the 114 votes on which Trump took a position in 2020, 93 were in support of his nominees. This was a function both of Trump’s disinterest in policy matters — compared to his predecessors, he took few policy positions throughout his presidency — but also then-Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s desire to stock the judiciary with conservative judges. This became McConnell’s overriding priority after Democrats won the House majority in the 2018 election and the possibility of conservative legislation evaporated.