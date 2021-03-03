Trade, Treasury nominees advanced by Senate Finance

The Senate Finance Committee voted Wednesday to advance nominees for U.S. trade representative and deputy Treasury secretary.

In separate voice votes, the committee approved the nominations of Katherine Tai for trade representative and Adewale “Wally” O. Adeyemo for deputy Treasury secretary.

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., called Tai and Adeyemo well qualified for the posts and the challenges ahead of them in shaping trade and financial policies as the U.S. recovers from COVID-19.

Tai “knows precisely the kind of smarter and stronger approach the country needs on trade, cracking down on China’s trade cheating and using the leverage of our economic allies," Wyden said.

Ranking member Michael D. Crapo, R-Idaho, said, “Mr. Adeyemo is known for his bipartisan approach, working with members on both sides of the aisle in the Obama administration on issues such as currency manipulation. I expect that approach to carry over to his new role at Treasury.”