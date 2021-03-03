Retired Lt. Gen. Karen Gibson tapped as Senate sergeant-at-arms in wake of Capitol attack

Retired Army Lt. Gen. Karen Gibson will be the new Senate sergeant-at-arms, following three decades of active duty military service, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer announced Wednesday.

Gibson will take over the Senate’s SAA operation at a pivotal moment as lawmakers are calling for an overhaul of Capitol security and the Capitol Police Board in the wake of the violent insurrection on Jan. 6 that left many questions about preparedness and coordination of response.

Former Sergeant-at-Arms Michael Stenger resigned following the attack on the Capitol, as did his House counterpart, Paul D. Irving, and Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund.

The sergeant-at-arms oversees a host of Senate functions from security to information technology services. The Senate-elected position is effectively appointed by the majority leader.

Gibson retired last year from a 33-year Army career, including in the office of the Director of National Intelligence as the deputy director of national intelligence for national security partnerships.