No quarter for centrists in House: 2020 Vote Studies

During 15 House terms, Collin C. Peterson demonstrated a rapport with the voters of Minnesota’s vast 7th District, and his seniority enabled him to deliver for them in a way few representatives can, as chairman of the Agriculture Committee.

His loss in last year’s election is a harbinger. The days when local politics were more important than party labels are over, and the final holdouts, even those who’d long overcome politics’ nationalization, are falling.

In CQ Roll Call’s 2020 analyses of party unity and presidential support voting, Peterson was the second most likely Democrat to back Donald Trump’s position on House votes and the second most likely to break with his fellow Democrats on partisan votes. (Party unity votes split a majority of one party against a majority of the other, while presidential support votes are ones in which the president has taken a clear position.)

But that didn’t matter in the 2020 election. With the 7th’s rural voters in thrall to Trump, Peterson, a founding member of the moderate Blue Dog Coalition, was swept out of office in a landslide. He lost by 13.5 points to Republican Michelle Fischbach, whose support for Trump’s confrontational trade policy toward China resonated among the district’s corn and soybean farmers.

“The partisan tilt of this district was just too much to overcome,” Peterson said after his loss. That’s coming from someone who’d overcome that tilt for years.